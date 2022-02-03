Peripheral cancer centres in Shivamogga, Mysuru soon

For early detection of cancer, three cancer detection buses equipped with mammography, digital X-Ray, CT scan and auto analyser with gynaecology examination table have been sanctioned by the government, announced state-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology here on Thursday.

“Ten mammography machines for 10 medical colleges for early detection of breast cancer have also been sanctioned. Budget for peripheral cancer centres (PCC) in Shivamogga and Mysuru has also been sanctioned. One more proposal to start a PCC in Hubballi has already been submitted to the government,” said hospital authorities in

a statement.

In Karnataka, an estimated 87,000 new cancer cases are reported every year. At any point of time, about 2.3 lakh cases are observed.

In Bengaluru, lung, stomach, prostate and oesophagus are predominant cancers in men. In women, breast, cervix, ovarian, corpus uteri are leading cancers sites.

In Karnataka, annually on an average, a 1% increase in cancer cases in both men and women is observed, according to the population-based cancer registry in Bengaluru.

Childhood cancer is also seeing an increasing trend, mainly of leukemia and lymphomas.

Childhood (0-14 years) cancers constitute 7.9% of all cancers. In Bengaluru, childhood cancer accounts for 2% of all cancers.

Tobacco use is the major reason for rise in cancer cases in India.

In Karnataka, 46 men and 23.9 women out of every one lakh people suffer from tobacco-related cancers. Tobacco cessation will reduce the cancer burden by about 25%, it is said.

