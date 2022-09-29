Person who attempted break open ATM in Karnataka's Raibag arrested

Person attempted to break open ATM in Raibag arrested

Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 29 2022, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 11:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Raibag police in the early hours of Thursday arrested a person who had allegedly attempted to break open an ATM at Bavansavadatti village in Raibag taluk.

The arrested has been identified as Kahajasab Babasab Mujawar, a resident of Bavansavadatti village, in Raibag.

He attempted to break open an ATM in February and had been absconding. A case was registered in Raibag police station under section 457,380,511 IPC.
Raibag police are investigating.

