Person who attempted break open ATM in Karnataka's Raibag arrested

Raibag police in the early hours of Thursday arrested a person who had allegedly attempted to break open an ATM at Bavansavadatti village in Raibag taluk.

The arrested has been identified as Kahajasab Babasab Mujawar, a resident of Bavansavadatti village, in Raibag.

He attempted to break open an ATM in February and had been absconding. A case was registered in Raibag police station under section 457,380,511 IPC.

Raibag police are investigating.