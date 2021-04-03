Photography, safari fee hiked in Bandipur reserve

The Forest department has hiked entry, safari and camera fee at Bandipur Tiger Reserve with effect from April 1.

The entry fee has been increased to Rs 300 per person. A safari in the departmental vehicle costs Rs 300 while and safari in the department jeep or vehicle is Rs 3,500 per vehicle for Indians, Rs 5,000 for foreigners. The nine-seater vehicle costs Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 for Indians and foreigners respectively.

The use of a zoom lens with range of 70 mm to 200 mm costs Rs 150 per trip and the lens above 200 mm costs Rs 750 per trip.