Police exam: 4, including impersonator, held in Malpe

The Malpe police arrested an impersonator who appeared for a written exam held for the post of armed police constables and three mediators who helped him in the process.

According to the police, Ismail Appasaheb Nadaf from Mudalagi in Belagavi had appeared for the exam on the behalf of Praveen Khot held at Mount Rosary English Medium School at Santhekatte on October 18, 2020.

However, Khot had appeared for the physical test and medical examination held on December 19 and January 13.

The impersonation came to light when the thumb impression of the candidate who wrote the exam and appeared for physical test did not match. The others arrested are Hanumanthappa Mesti of Gokak, Appayya Nayak of Mudalagi, Holyappa Muthappa Bagevadi of Mudalagi.

All the arrested have been remanded in police custody.