Police officer arrested in sexual harassment case in Mysuru

A police constable was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in Mysuru.
Nazarbad Police arrested Mehaboob, 36, who is working at Hebbal Police station. A woman filed a complaint with the police against Mehaboob on June 15.
The police, who conducted an investigation, arrested him and produced him before the court.
