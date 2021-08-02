Cop arrested in sexual harassment case in Mysuru

Police officer arrested in sexual harassment case in Mysuru

DHNS 
DHNS , Mysuru ,
  • Aug 02 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 17:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police constable was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in Mysuru.

Nazarbad Police arrested Mehaboob, 36, who is working at Hebbal Police station. A woman filed a complaint with the police against Mehaboob on June 15.

The police, who conducted an investigation, arrested him and produced him before the court.

