Police taking me to unknown destination from Belgaum Airport, says Sanjay Raut

Policemen are escorting me and they are taking me to an unknown destination from Belgaum Airport, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Earlier in the day, Raut had questioned why Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas can enter India but someone from Maharashtra can't go to Belgaum (Karnataka)? "Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas can enter India but someone from Maharashtra can't go to Belgaum (Karnataka)? This is wrong. We all are Indians. I will go there and meet people and attend programs, let their be prohibitions."

