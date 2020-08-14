Poor net connectivity affects students

Online education is a failure in Virajpet as there is no proper internet connectivity, according to Jaya Karnataka Taluk president Mandetira Anil Ayyappa.

In a press release, Ayyappa stated that the children were made to look up to online classes for their education. But due to the malfunctioning of BSNL towers in the region, the students are not able to access online classes on their mobile phones and their future hangs in balance. Students from government schools are left to fend for themselves.

The problem persists not only in the rural areas but also in Virajpet town, Ayyappa stated.

Jaya Karnataka City president S H Manjunath said that no elected members were bothered about BSNL connectivity. Fed up with the bad service, many BSNL consumers in Kakotuparambu, Betri, Kadanga and surrounding areas of Virajpet have cancelled the connections.

The tower installed in Kakotuparambu Gram Panchayat limits is not serving any purpose. The government should bat for online classes after setting the internet connectivity right, he added.