Portion of temple tower collapses in Konanur

A portion of the historical Rameshwaraswamy temple tower (Rajagopura) at Ramanathapura has been damaged due to the incessant rains that lashed the region for the past few days.

Popular as Chaturyugamurti temple, it is on the banks of River Cauvery and was constructed around 600 years ago during the Chola period. A head portion of a small sculpture on the rajagopura has broken and fallen. Besides, a small portion of the temple tower has also been damaged.

There are complaints that some parts of the temple are in dilapidated condition and leak during the rainy season. The people here have been urging us to renovate the temple which has been constructed with a unique architectural style.

MLA A T Ramaswamy visited the temple on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters he said,"After observing that the temple needs renovation, I had sanctioned Rs 4 crore for repair works after getting permission from the department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage. The works could not be taken up due to Covid situation," he said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains that battered Hassan district receded on Sunday. Normal rains were reported from parts of the district.