Pressure mounts on Murugha Sharana to relinquish Peeth

Thousands of devotees and community leaders met at S Nijalingappa's Memorial at Sibara

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Sep 29 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 22:47 ist
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana. Credit: DH Photo

Saying that the arrest of 'rape tainted' Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana has impaired day-to-day administration and religious activities of Murugha Mutt, leaders of Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, led by former minister H Ekanthaiah, resolved to urge the state government to appoint a new head to the 400-year-old mutt.

Thousands of devotees and community leaders met at S Nijalingappa's Memorial at Sibara on Thursday, urging the state government to intervene to save Murugharajendra Peeth.

The meeting also resolved to urge the incumbent seer, an accused in a Pocso case, to relinquish the Peeth.

"Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana has been in judicial custody since September 1. It is unfortunate that he didn't step down owing moral responsibility. The seer would be dismissed if fails to immediately relinquish the Peeth. We will soon meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the way forward," Ekanthaiah said.

"Murugha Mutt has grown in stature due to generous contributions made by the devotees. It is a public trust, which is now been completely controlled by the incumbent seer. There is a need to resolve problems pertaining to its operations and legal issues," the former minister felt.

MLC K S Naveen, former MLAs M B Thipperudrappa, T H Basavarajappa and P Ramesh and leaders of the community were present.

