Public meeting against CAA in Madikeri on Jan 11

Pragatipara Janandolana Vedike will organise a public meet at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri on January 11, as a part of people’s movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), said Vedike general convener V P Shashidhar.

"Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil and intellectual Mahendra Kumar will deliver speeches on the occasion," he added.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, he stated that the amendment to the act is against the secular principles of the nation.

The introduced amendment should be reconsidered as it is discriminatory in nature. Therefore those who oppose the act should gather in large numbers, he said.

“It is sad to see that the Constitutional values have been neglected by the Central government,” he said.

During the public meet, awareness will be created among people on the fragile financial policies, dictatorship rule and anti-people stands by the Central government. A preliminary meeting will be held with the leaders of various political parties on January 9, said Shashidhar.

Pragatipara Janandolana Vedike Napoklu unit convener Neravanda Umesh said that the moves by the Central government are intimidating the farmers, poor people and daily waged labourers.