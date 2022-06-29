Put up check-posts to thwart illegal cattle transportation to slaughterhouse: Minister

The police must set up check-posts to thwart illegal transportation of cattle to slaughterhouses during the run-up to Bakrid in July, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu B Chauhan at an event in Kadaba taluk on Wednesday.

He also directed the Dakshin Kannada Superintendent of Police, officials of Animal and Veterinary Services and other authorities concerned to be cautious about the illegal cattle movement, and to ensure that there are no complaints in this regard. Chauhan was in the region to lay the foundation of the District Gaushala at Ramakunja. The programme was organised jointly by the district administration, zilla panchayat, department of animal husbandry and veterinary services, Jilla Prani Daya Sangha and Ramakunja Gram Panchayat.

According to reports, more than 15,000 cattle have been rescued since the state implemented the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. “Our aim is to safeguard gaumatha,” Chauhan said. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the state government was making all efforts to conserve cattle. He also informed that the veterinary college at Koila will commence classes in the next six months.

Chauhan said that the gaushala at Ramkunja should be completed within two months. Funds available under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) should be utilised for the construction of fence, shed and other facilities at the gaushala.

Urine and cow dung—waste produced by the cattle—should be utilised efficiently, he said. "Gaushalas should be started on a self-reliant (Atma Nirbhar) basis, without depending on the government. I have toured several states to study methods of efficient utilisation of cow dung and cow urine. About 32 by-products can be produced. New experiments will be introduced in the state soon,” the minister said.

Veterinary mobile ambulances—as many as 275—will be made available to provide emergency services for domestic animals. And according to the minister, farmers can now call the toll-free number 1962 to avail emergency veterinary ambulance services.

According to the minister, more than one lakh calls have been received on the toll free animal helpline number for all mobile vet services in the state and 75% of the cases have been solved on the spot.

A similar facility will be launched in Belagavi, Mysuru and Kalburgi division shortly,” said the minister. He said that every taluk will get state-of-the-art ambulances under the ‘Pashu Sanjeevani’ programme, to provide treatment to livestock at farmers’ doorstep.

He also urged farmers not to send old and non-lactating cattle to slaughterhouses, but to move them to the gaushalas.