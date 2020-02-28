PWD seeks budgetary allocation of Rs 15,000 cr

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who also hold PWD portfolio, on Friday said he had appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to allocate Rs 15,000 crore to his department in the budget, scheduled for March 5.

Speaking to reporters here, Karjol said, Floods, last year, have caused extensive damage to the roads and bridges in several districts across Karnataka. Losses caused by floods to road infrastructure is estimated at Rs 7,021 crore. The department, which had received Rs 9,500 crore in the previous budget, needs huge funds for the repair and restoration of flood-damaged roads and bridges. A memorandum has been submitted to the chief minister to set aside Rs 15,000 crore for the Public Works Department in the upcoming budget."