Rain lashes Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad dists

Aurad, Kamalanagar, Bidar, Chitaguppa and Humnabad taluks received rain on Friday evening as Monsoon entered the district.

The rain brought down the increasing temperature levels across the district. For the last four months, the mercury level in the district was going up. Usually, the monsoon was entering the district in the first week of June. But this year, it has entered the district in the third week of June.

Meanwhile, the farmers are making all preparations to sow seeds of different crops. They have already levelled the land and are ready to till it. Friday’s evening rain has cheered them a lot.

In Bidar city, buildings, which were facing the summer heat, have cooled down following the rain. Owners of some houses and other residents were seen collecting the water running down from their roofs.

Various parts of Belagavi district also received rain. The sky remained overcast in most of the places. Belagavi city received mild showers during the day while moderate rain lashed Bailhongal, Raibag and Saundatti. With this rain, agriculture activities have gained momentum in the district.

In Dharwad district, Kogilakeri, Ambolli, Honnapur and Kambaraganavi of Alnavar taluk received rain for over two hours. The rain, which started at 3.45 pm, lasted till 6 pm. As a result, rainwater has filled the agricultural fields in these villages. Sufficient rainwater has reached some lakes and has also inundated the low-lying areas.

Bharathesh Patil, a farmer of Kogilakeri, said the rain will surely help paddy which has already been sown. The farmers are happy as the rain has come as a boon for the sowing of maize and cotton. Meanwhile, the scenes of water stagnation in mango farms have gone viral on social media.

Despite this, Alnavar and the nearby Kadabagatti area have not received rain. At Alnavar, drinking water is being supplied through tankers even now. Heavy rain also lashed Dharwad.