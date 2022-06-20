Rain lashes Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

Several parts of the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts received rains on Monday. The weather was hot and humid till noon at Puttur, Bantwal and Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district and Udupi. However, it rained in the evening.

The rains affected normal life as several residential layouts and roads in low-lying areas were inundated. Road users had a tough time for

a while.

Dakshina Kannada district normally records about 539.5 mm of rainfall between June 14 and 20. This year the district has recorded 221.8 mm of rainfall, which is about 59% less than average rainfall during the same period.

As against 782 mm rainfall between January and June 20, the district has received 717 mm rainfall which is 8% less for the same period.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert in three coastal districts - Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada - till June 25. The department has predicted heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning at a few places in the region.

Karwar, Kumta, Honnavar and Bhatkal towns received rain for a few minutes on Monday. The weather was cloudy throughout the day in the Malnad taluks.

Farmers appear to be happy as they get ready for farming activities following the forecast.