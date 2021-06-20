Rain recedes, but reservoirs continue to swell

After battering Malnad, coast and parts of northern plains for the last four to five days, the intensity of rain has come down significantly in the regions on Sunday. However, most of the reservoirs in Krishna basin and Malnad have continued to clock good inflow.

On Sunday, 1.19,718 cusec of water flowed into Krishna river at Kallol barrage in Chikkodi taluk. Malaprabha and Ghatabrabha reservoirs received 36,073 and 33,799 cusec of water respectively.

As much as 13 tmcft water flowed into Almatti reservoir on Sunday-the highest this year. With rains subsiding, the threat of floods in Krishna basin seems to have receded.

All nine low-lying bridge-cum-barrages in Belagavi district are still under flood water. However, vehicular movement has resumed on Kallol-Yadur (Krishna), Malikwad-Dattwad (Doodhganga) and Sadalga-Borgaon and Yaxamba-Danwad bridges.

The platform 1 of Londa railway station was closed for rail traffic on Sunday after the overflowing Pandari river and the overnight rain submerged the rail tracks.

Tungabhadra reservoir in Vijayanagara district received 4 tmcft of water in the last 24 hours. Inflow into the dam on Sunday stood at 42,784 cusec.

Reservoirs in Shivamogga- Tunga, Bhadra and Linganamakki and Kabini dam in Mysuru district continued to see good inflow on Monday following good rainfall in their catchments.

Parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts received intermittent spells of showers throughout the day.

More wet weather

The coastal and Malnad districts are likely to witness heavy rain for next two days. A yellow alert has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts till Tuesday, according to the IMD bulletin.