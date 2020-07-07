Rajamudi Mahotsava begins at Melkote

The historical Krishna Rajamudi Mahotsava at Cheluvaranayana Swamy temple at Melkote was launched with special abhishekas and rituals, in a simple manner on Tuesday.

The 10-day Sri Krishna Rajamudi Ashada jatra mahotsava will be held in a simple manner, in the wake of Covid-19.

The rituals commenced at 5 am and concluded by 8 am. The deity would be adorned with the diamond-studded Krishna Rajamudi, and taken out in a procession on July 12. The festival would conclude on July 17.

The kalyantosava of Lord Cheluvanarayana Swamy and Kalyananayaki was held in the evening, with all rituals in the presence of limited guests and priests.