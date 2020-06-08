Rajya Sabha polls: Eranna Kadadi, a BJP loyalist and soft-spoken leader

BJP Belagavi division in charge Eranna Kadadi being announced as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections has come in as a surprise for many including for party leaders from the district here.

Former president of district unit and former Zilla Panchayat president, Kadadi, has been seen as a soft-spoken leader of the party who does not have any record of confrontation with party leaders and workers.

After names of sitting Rajya Sabha Member, Dr Prabhakar Kore and former MP Ramesh Katti made it to the media, Kadadi did not express his wish to be party candidate and had been maintaining silence.

Party leaders who did not want to be named said, they were surprised by the decision of party high command but would adhere to it.

After Balachandra Jarkiholi had joined BJP in the year 2008, Kadadi, who had been active in the constituency to pursue his political ambitions, had taken a backseat. He had contested Zilla Panchayat elections and was also its president for one term.

As the party in charge of Belagavi division, he was seen toiling hard during 2018 Assembly elections and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.