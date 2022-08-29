Ramanagara turns into one big pool, Channapatna bears the brunt too as rains lash Karnataka

Heavy rains that pounded Ramanagara district, parts of Mysuru region and north Karnataka left a trail of destruction on Monday.

It rained heavily and continuously across Ramanagara district between 4 am and 10 am, wreaking havoc in Ramanagara and Channapatna taluks.

Lakes breached and overflowed, virtually submerging the entire Ramanagara town.

Residents were rescued and shifted to seven relief centres. Heavy rains and floods inundated vast tracts of farm lands, destroying crops.

Bhakshikere behind the deputy commissioner's office breached, resulting in flash floods in the town.

Water entered Tipu Nagar, Yarab Nagar and Arkeshwar. Firemen evacuated residents of these areas using boats.

Rainwater gushed into the layouts of the town as the Bolappanakere overflowed. The lake has developed cracks, posing a great risk.

Patients were shifted from the ground floor of Ramakrishna hospital as water entered the premises.

Vehicular movement came to a standstill on the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

As the highway was closed at Channapatna and Ramanagara, vehicles were diverted to alternative routes.

As many as five cars and a bus were stuck in water as the Basavanapura underpass was flooded. Residents rescued passengers and those inside the car.

Boregowda (52), a resident of Ittamadu, was killed on the spot, while one more person was injured after a tree came crashing down on a car at Toredoddi village in Bidadi hobli.

Over 30 sheep were killed after the wall of a house fell on them at Gandhinagar in Ramanagara town.

Movement of trains was affected in the morning as water entered railway stations in Ramanagara and Channapatna.

Six houses in the quarters for fire department staff near Basavanapura on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway were flooded with rainwater.

Water entered over 30 houses and a government school building at Palabhovidoddi village.

A cattle and a water tanker were washed away in flash floods in Arkavathi river. However, residents rescued the cattle.

There was a flood-like situation following heavy discharge of water from Kanva dam in Channapatna. Water entered many villages and disrupted vehicular traffic.

Normalcy disrupted in Ch'nagar

Chamarajanagar and Yalandur taluks in Chamarajanagar district received heavy rains, believed to be the highest rainfall for a single day in the last three decades.

It began raining at around 6.30 am and continued for four hours.

The downpour damaged houses, crops, public and private properties. There were floods in streams, lakes and rivers.

Normal life was disrupted till noon. The district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

Vehicular movement on the Chamarajanagar-Santhemaralli road was disrupted for hours as a bridge on the stretch was submerged.

There was a mudslide near the 7th mile on the Madikeri-Mangaluru road. The Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala has gone under water. Rainwater has entered the Bhagandeshwara temple.

Showers in Napoklu in Kodagu district created panic. Connectivity between Bhagamandala and Madikeri was cut off.

Bhagamandala and surrounding areas received 21.5 cm rainfall. A stretch of the Karike road caved in, affecting movement of traffic.

Rains lash NK

Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Raichur in Kalyana Karnataka received heavy rains. Raichur and Yadgir recorded 16 mm rainfall.

It rained heavily in Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada (U-K), Ballari and Vijayanagar districts.

A bridge connecting Akkur and Maradur villages across Varada river was washed away completely.

It poured for the third consecutive day in Vijayanagar and Ballari districts, damaging houses.

Traffic came to a halt on the Adoni-Siraguppa road as the Raravi bridge was submerged. It rained for hours together in Hosapete. Sirsi and Mundgod in U-K district too recorded heavy rains.