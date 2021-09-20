'Reconstitute search committee for appointing RGUHS VC'

Former vice-chancellor K S Rangappa urged Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to direct the state government to reconstitute the search committee formed to recommend the names for appointment of VC to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Rangappa, also president of Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka State Universities (FVCK), said, "The nomination of non-medical academicians to the search committee for RGUHS is not right. Chairman of the committee, VC of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) S Vidyashankar, is from the Engineering stream. The Governor should direct the government to nominate those with good knowledge in Medical Sciences. FVCK has written a letter to the Governor and also Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard,” he said.

He said, "The search committee should comprise renowned academicians. In view of maintaining transparency, serving officials like VCs should be avoided. Members of FVCK can be considered for the committee.”

Watch latest videos by DH here: