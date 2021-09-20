'Reconstitute search committee for appointing RGUHS VC'

'Reconstitute search committee for appointing RGUHS VC'

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 20 2021, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 22:09 ist
K S Rangappa. Credit: DH file photo

Former vice-chancellor K S Rangappa urged Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to direct the state government to reconstitute the search committee formed to recommend the names for appointment of VC to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Rangappa, also president of Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka State Universities (FVCK), said, "The nomination of non-medical academicians to the search committee for RGUHS is not right. Chairman of the committee, VC of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) S Vidyashankar, is from the Engineering stream. The Governor should direct the government to nominate those with good knowledge in Medical Sciences. FVCK has written a letter to the Governor and also Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard,” he said.

He said, "The search committee should comprise renowned academicians. In view of maintaining transparency, serving officials like VCs should be avoided. Members of FVCK can be considered for the committee.”

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

K S Rangappa
RGUHS
Karnataka
Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest

107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

 