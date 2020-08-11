Residents clean their houses as flood recedes in Kushalnagar

Residents clean their houses as the flood recedes in Kushalnagar

People in various residential areas in the town are busy cleaning their houses as floods have receded to a great extent.

Strangely, they are facing a shortage of water to clean their houses.

Owing to incessant rains during the last week, the houses in the residential extensions situated close to the rivers were waterlogged. However, with the rains receding, the floods have subsided and people have started cleaning their houses filled with slush.

As the houses were waterlogged continuously for five days, electronic goods such as television, refrigerator and washing machine and other furniture are spoilt. The slush is emanating stench.

The drinking water supply is yet to resume to the full extent. Due to lack of power supply, the Town Panchayat is unable to supply water to all localities. Some non-government organizations have been

providing drinking water to the needy.

The organisations such as red cross are also helping people in cleaning their houses as removing the mud is a tedious job. People are throwing the spoiled items out of their houses.

Sri Saibaba Layout, Kuvempu extension, Russel Layout, Sigaramma extension, Indira extension, Dandinapet, Vivekananda extension, Yogananda extension, Basappa extension and Adi Shankaracharya extension were flooded during rains. People in these areas are grieving over the pathetic condition of their houses.

Apart from the houses, several schools and Anganwadi centres in Kushalnagar too, have been damaged during the floods.

The flood level has come down in Koodige, Guddehosuru and Koodumangaluru gram panchayat limits as well.

Town Panchayat has been carrying out necessary relief works.