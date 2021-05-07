Revanna demands probe into black marketing of Remdesivir

MLA H D Revanna alleged that the district administration has failed to control the sale of Remdesivir injections in black market at exorbitant prices.

Addressing media persons here, on Friday, Revanna said, "Remdesivir is being sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 at private hospitals, which are connived with the political leaders. The district administration should conduct a probe and expose those who are behind the illegal sale of the medicine. The authorities should ensure whether the Remdesivir is reaching the patients."

There is a surge in Covid cases in the district, but there are only 1,000 vials of Remdesivir in the district, including government and private hospitals. There is no sufficient supply, he complained.

Commenting on the oxygen shortage, Revanna said, "Covid patients are being treated in 22 hospitals including seven government hospitals. There is a need for 672 oxygen cylinders in the district every day. But, there is only one oxygen plant in the district and has the capacity to fill 460 cylinders. There is approximately a shortage of 200 cylinders every day. The figures may go up in future. Though a few patients died of oxygen shortage, the doctors are claiming it to be Covid deaths."

Both the Centre and the state government are focused on the elections and neglected the Covid management, which has gone out of control in the country. The government should bear the cost of treatment for the poor, he demanded.

Targeting the MPs, he said, "The 26 MPs of BJP are not responding to the problems of the people during the crisis. They have turned into puppets in the hands of Narendra Modi."

Commenting on the lockdown, Revanna said, "The roadside vendors and labourers will be affected by it. The government should provide five kg rice, three kg wheat or ragi and a financial assistance of Rs 3,000."