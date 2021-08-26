Road widening won't be allowed in Bandipur: Umesh Katti

DHNS
DHNS, Gundlupet,
  • Aug 26 2021, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 21:35 ist
Food and Civil Supplies and Forest Minister Umesh Katti interacts with tribals at a hamlet in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

Food and Civil Supplies and Forest Minister Umesh Katti on Thursday said that the government would not allow road widening or night traffic in the Bandipur tiger reserve at any cost.

He was speaking to reporters during his visit to Bandipur in Gundlupet taluk Chamarajanagar district.

Reacting to the proposal submitted by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on road widening from Melukamanahalli to Kekkanahalla checkpost in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, he clarified that it would not be allowed and a letter had been written to the NHAI opposing the same.

On Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's promise of 10 kg rice if Congress comes to power, Katti said, "The statements are only for political gains."

"Five kg rice is sufficient for each person per month. The government is distributing sufficient rice under the public distribution system," he said.

Katti said,"The ration is being distributed to 4.1 crore people under the Food Security Scheme. The e-KYC of 70% ration card holders is complete. Those who are not eligible will be dropped from the list. The surplus amount of ration saved will be known only after the e-KYC is completed."

The minister reiterated his dream of becoming chief minister of the state.

