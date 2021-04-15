Rs 25 cr earmarked for development work at Bhoo Varahaswamy temple

Rs 25 cr for development of Bhoo Varahaswamy temple

Bhoo Varahanatha temple, situated on the banks of River Hemavathi, is a popular pilgrim centre in K R Pet

Ballenahalli Manjunath, DHNS, K R Pet (Mandya dist),
  • Apr 15 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 22:41 ist
Granite stones brought for the construction of 'Rajagopura' at Bhoo Varahaswamy temple, in KR Pet taluk, Mandya district. Credit: DH Photo

The installation of the utsava murthy (procession idol) at Bhoo Varahaswamy temple at Kallahalli in K R Pet taluk will be held on April 29 and special pujas are organised as part of this ceremony from April 26 to 29.

Bhoo Varahanatha temple, situated on the banks of River Hemavathi, is a popular pilgrim centre in K R Pet taluk. Although special pujas are held once in a month, on the day of Revathy nakshatra, the devotees were demanding for a utsava murthy for holding pallakki utsav and procession.

Hence, the temple management decided to install the procession deity on April 29 and also to launch expansion works of the temple, at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

Granite stones have been brought to construct a mantap in Hoysala style and also a 156 ft tall Rajagopura. Sri Brahmatantra Swatantra Parakala Swami Mutt seer Sri Abhinava Vageesha Brahmatantra Swatantra Parakala Swami and District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda will participate in the event.

The devotees are requested to follow Covid guidelines, like wearing masks and following social distancing during the event.

