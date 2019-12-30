RTOs register 72 cases over defective number plates

The Transport Department authorities, which conducted a special drive in the district, have booked 72 cases in the last four days, for violation of Rule 50 and 51 of the Central Motor Vehicles Act (CMVA) 1989. The authorities also removed defected number plates from several vehicles.

The authorities launched the drive following the directions from Karnataka High Court. The district has three Regional Transport Offices (RTO) — Mysuru (West), Mysuru (East) and Hunsur. The authorities have intensified the drive to check vehicles with defective number boards.

While RTO Mysuru (West) registered 35 cases, Mysuru (East) booked 23 cases and Hunsur RTO registered 14 cases against the owner of the vehicles plying with defective number boards. The vehicles that violate Rule 50 and 51 of the Central Motor Vehicles Act (CMVA) 1989 and provisions of Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) 1951, are being targeted during the drive.

As per CMVA, the registration numbers should be displayed both in the front and rear of all the motor vehicles clearly and legibly. In the case of motorcycles, registration numbers in the front shall be displayed parallel to the handlebar on any part of the vehicle such as mudguard or on a plate in a line. The number plates on light motor vehicles may be in the centre with illumination.

The letters of the registration mark shall be in English and figures in Aerobic numerals. In case of transport vehicles such as lorry, bus, autorickshaws, maxi cabs, the registration numbers shall be in ‘Black’ colour on ‘Yellow background. In case of other vehicles such as private cars, scooters and motorcycles, registration marks shall be in ‘Black’ colour on ‘White’ background. No fancy letters or numbers, names, artworks, photographs are allowed to be on display.

According to Joint Commissioner for Transport, Mysuru Division, the violation is rampant among the private vehicles and taxis outsourced to government. No symbols, logo or names are allowed on the number plates. In the case of government vehicles and VIPs, the designations can be displayed on semi-circular plates, he said.

Mysuru (East) RTO K S Soundarya said, “There are provisions to impose a fine of Rs 500 on each number plate. The drive will continue until further orders. The violation is less compared to previous years owing to continuous awareness drives.”

According to her, violations among private vehicles is very high compared to commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles must obtain fitness certificate (FC) every year and thus, the violations are less, she said.