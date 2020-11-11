RTPS: Fire breaks out at 4th unit

Fire broke out in the fourth unit of Raichur Thermal Power Station on Tuesday night.

Converters worth lakhs of rupees gutted in the accident. The incident occurred due to high voltage while starting the fourth unit in the wake of the increased demand for thermal power.

Some materials near the transformer also caught fire.

KPCL fire fighters had a tough time extinguishing the fire. All units of the RTPS remained shut down for several months in the wake of less demand for power.

The first unit was started on Monday, said RTPS officials.