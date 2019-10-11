Sandalwood trees felled at MLA Appachu Ranjan's garden

Six sandalwood trees have been chopped off and stolen from the garden of Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, at Kumburu village in Somwarpet taluk on Thursday night.

The MLA had been to Bengaluru to take part in the Assembly session. His wife too had accompanied him. The house was locked.

The miscreants have cut the sandalwood trees when the security guard of MLA's residence had dozed off, at his line house next to the MLA's house.

Somwarpet CPI Najundegowda, SHO Shivashankar and RFO Shama have inspected the spot. A dog squad was deployed for investigation. A case has been registered.