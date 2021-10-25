Schools reopen for students of classes 1 to 5 in Dakshina Kannada

Schools in Dakshina Kannada reopened for students of classes 1 to 5 after a long gap owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students were seen running to their classrooms and enjoying chatting with their friends, who they are meeting after several months.

Several schools had made special arrangements by decorating premises and classrooms to welcome students. Some had even welcomed children with sweets and chocolates.

There are 1,57,563 students studying in classes 1 to 5 in Dakshina Kannada.

Also Read | Schools reopen for class 1 to 5 students in Karnataka, adhering to Covid guidelines

Classes will be held on alternate days till October 30 and regular classes will commence from November 2, said sources in the Department of Public Instruction.

“I'm happy to come back to school and meet my friends. Now I can meet my teacher directly,” said a student of class 4. The schools also had sanitised all the classrooms.

The district administration had laid down certain rules such as screening for Covid-19 symptoms at the entrance, classrooms with only 50 per cent capacity, provision of hand sanitisers, no crowding at school entry and exit, and disinfecting classrooms daily after class hours using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution. Only teachers and staff who have been vaccinated with two doses would be allowed to interact with students of classes 1 to 5.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V in the guidelines had asked all the teachers who are above 50 years of age to use a face shield.

Check out latest DH videos here