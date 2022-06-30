Schools shut in Mangaluru as heavy rainfall continues

Following incessant rains in the morning, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has declared a holiday for schools in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) limits on Thursday.

Students who have already reached schools need not be sent back and the classrooms can remain open, he said.

He had also directed taluk Tahsildars and Block Education Officers (BEO) to assess the situation and declare a holiday to schools, he added.

Due to heavy rains, many low-lying areas like Kottara Chowki have been inundated with rainwater. Traffic flow was choked at many places including Mahaveer (pump well circle)with water flooding the roads.

The stretch near Kalladka, where the road was dug up to build a flyover, was sealed off for traffic. The stretch was inundated with rainwater.

Overflowing storm water drains had flooded residential colonies in Malemar, Ballalbagh and surrounding areas. Social media was flooded with messages warning commuters on avoiding flooded streets and areas.