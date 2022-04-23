Second PU student ends life in Davanagere

Second PU student ends life in Davanagere

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Davanagere,
  • Apr 23 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 21:49 ist
Deceased Mithun. Credit: Special Arrangement

Feared of failing in mathematics examination, a second PU student reportedly stabbed himself to death in Pisale compound at PJ Extension in the city on Saturday.

An investigation team found a death note of Mithun, the deceased, in which he has written that he was keen to pursue an engineering course post completing his second PU examinations, though his parents wanted him to take up medicine.

It is suspected that parental pressure might have prompted him to take such an extreme step. Injury marks were found on his neck and stomach.

The body was shifted to District Chigateri General Hospital for post-mortem. The spot was visited by  Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth and the Extension police has registered a case.

It may be mentioned here that earlier it was thought murder.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Davanagere
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

History in a grain of rice

History in a grain of rice

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

'Present': A gift from Mother Nature

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

What explains the craze for masala films?

What explains the craze for masala films?

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

 