Second PU student ends life in Davanagere

Feared of failing in mathematics examination, a second PU student reportedly stabbed himself to death in Pisale compound at PJ Extension in the city on Saturday.
An investigation team found a death note of Mithun, the deceased, in which he has written that he was keen to pursue an engineering course post completing his second PU examinations, though his parents wanted him to take up medicine.
It is suspected that parental pressure might have prompted him to take such an extreme step. Injury marks were found on his neck and stomach.
The body was shifted to District Chigateri General Hospital for post-mortem. The spot was visited by Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth and the Extension police has registered a case.
It may be mentioned here that earlier it was thought murder.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Can better furniture make you a better worker?
Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination
Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals
History in a grain of rice
'Present': A gift from Mother Nature
Karnataka: Now, citizens can survey land on their own
Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion
The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season
What explains the craze for masala films?
How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot