Second PU student ends life in Davanagere

Feared of failing in mathematics examination, a second PU student reportedly stabbed himself to death in Pisale compound at PJ Extension in the city on Saturday.

An investigation team found a death note of Mithun, the deceased, in which he has written that he was keen to pursue an engineering course post completing his second PU examinations, though his parents wanted him to take up medicine.

It is suspected that parental pressure might have prompted him to take such an extreme step. Injury marks were found on his neck and stomach.

The body was shifted to District Chigateri General Hospital for post-mortem. The spot was visited by Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth and the Extension police has registered a case.

It may be mentioned here that earlier it was thought murder.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: