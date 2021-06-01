Seedlings for paddy cultivation readied in Udupi

The seedlings for initiating paddy cultivation on 2,000 acres of paddy fields that have been left fallow have been readied in the Udupi assembly constituency.

The initiative of paddy cultivation on fallow land is taken up through Kedarothana Trust under the leadership of Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat. Brahmavar Krishi Vigyan Kendra, agriculture department and gram panchayats in Udupi have identified the paddy fields that are left fallow. Now, paddy seedlings under the Chape Neji method have been developed.

'Chape Neji' is a novel method to cultivate paddy seedlings following the mat system. In this system, the seedbed for paddy seedlings is prepared using good quality of soil with proper cohesion of soil and fertilisers. The seedlings are already readied in Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Brahmavar, Parkala, Kuthpadi, Moodubettu, and Udyavar. The seedlings will be transplanted in the first week of June.

Dr M Shankar, a scientist from Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Brahmavar, said, “with the monsoon fast approaching, farmers are getting ready for paddy cultivation by levelling the field and ploughing the land. Even the seedlings are also readied. Owing to the lockdown and shortage of labourers, there was a delay in transplantation of paddy seedlings in the last two years.”

For developing seedlings required for one-acre land, there is a need for 25 to 30 square meter area under mat nursery system, he said and added that under Chape Neji system, good quality of seedlings can be developed in less area of land with less expenditure. There is no question of removing weeds amid the seedlings. It can be transplanted in the paddy fields with ease, he added.

For one acre land, about 80 to 100 mats of seedlings with a width of one foot and length of two feet is required.

According to farmers, 'Chape Neji', helps to overcome the problem of shortage of labourers and also reduces the production cost. It helps in transplanting using a machine. Further, seedlings are readied within 15 to 18 days.

This year, former students of diploma in agriculture at Krishi Vigyan Kendra have helped in preparing the seedlings. Seedlings required for 500 acres have been readied now. The remaining will be readied within a week.

Dr Shankar said MO4 variety of seeds have been used for the seedlings. The Krishi Kendra is also cultivating paddy on a 200-acre land.