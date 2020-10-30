Server snag hits registrations in S'mogga sub-registrar office

Property transactions have been hit hard due to server issues in sub-registrar offices across the state is not only putting those who want to buy or sell properties to hardships but also causing revenue losses to the government in these testing times.

The story of the Shivamogga sub-registrar office is no different. Scores of people, including the elderly and women throng the office every day, but many return disappointed due to the sluggish pace of work and server issues.

According to visitors to the office, around 40 tokens are issued every day. But not even 10 properties are being registered a day due to server problems. The visitors are being greeted with ‘server down, come tomorrow’ replies from the officials every day, a visitor complained.

Add to it, the sub-registrar office at Vinobhanagar lacks bare minimum amenities like seating and toilet facilities.

An elderly woman, who visited the office thrice enduring all inconveniences, left to the hospital in an ambulance without registering property on Thursday. The people from villages are the worst affected. With most of the private and KSRTC buses off roads, they are forced to make their own transport arrangement to visit the office only to be told to come tomorrow.

Anna Hazare Horata Samithi general secretary Ashok Yadav said, “The server down” issue is not new. The technology is so advanced today... People are made to suffer because of the apathy of the officials and the government. Barring a few, the office is manned by outsourced employees. They have failed to discharge their duties effectively. The office has no space to accommodate buyers and sellers of properties. Even the ceiling fans in the office are not in working condition. It is high time the office should be moved to a new building.”

Sub-registrar Subramanya said earlier around 70 properties were registered in a day. Now, it has come down drastically due to a technical snag. Due to heavy load, the server becomes slow. “We are unable to expedite the registration works. We are helpless in this regard.”

Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar told DH that the server issue has been brought to the notice of Inspector General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps, Kandaaya Bhavan, Bengaluru. “We are hopeful that the issue will be resolved in two to three days.”