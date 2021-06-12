Shivamogga airport to be ready by June 2022: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said that work on Shivamogga airport, which will have facilities on par with Bengaluru airport, is in progress and instructions have been given to complete it by next June.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the work today at Sogane village, about 12 km from Shivamogga city. The airport will be well equipped and be next only to Bengaluru airport to have such facilities, and despite financial difficulties, funds have been released and work taken up in a fast phase, Yediyurappa was quoted as saying in an official release.

Stating that much development is expected in central Karnataka districts with the coming up of this airport, he said it would help in all-round development of Shivamogga district, encourage more industries to come up and generate more jobs.

The Chief Minister noted that the work on the runway, link roads and perimeter roads is in progress and the compound construction work has mostly been completed and that 11,500 metres of 15,900 meters compound work has been finished. He also unveiled the building design of the airport, during the review, the release added.

The cost of Shivamogga airport has gone up from Rs 220 crore to Rs 384 crore, the government had said a few months ago. Shivamogga is the political home turf of Yediyurappa, as he represents Shikaripura constituency in the district, while his son B Y Raghavendra is the MP from Shivamogga constituency.