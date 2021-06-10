No plan to change Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, BJP state president Kateel, says Arun Singh

Dismissing speculations of change in leadership, BJP National General Secretary (in-charge of Karnataka) Arun Singh said that these were mere rumours.

There is no proposal before the BJP top brass to remove Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, senior leader Arun Singh said on Thursday.

Dismissing these as rumours, Singh said both Chief Minister and State unit president are doing extremely good work. There is no proposal before the party to unseat them, he said.

Read | Will remain Chief Minister as long as BJP high command has confidence in me, says CM Yediyurappa

"Both leaders will continue in their current positions. The news of party replacing them are just rumours. There is no basis for such news," he told reporters here.

"Yediyurappa is doing very well. His team of ministers and he handled the Covid-19 crisis very efficiently. What is the need of changing the CM?" he said.

He also said that the BJP would not tolerate leaders making public statement on party affairs. "I will ask them why they make such statements, he said.

Also Read | BSY urges MLAs not to indulge in signature campaigns

"The party will also not tolerate leaders initiating signature campaigns. I will be visiting Bengaluru next week and meet all leaders. I will hear their grievances," he said.

To a question on why Yediyurappa gave a statement that he would continue as the CM as long the party high command want, he said that the Chief Minister's statement was not wrong: "There is nothing wrong in his statement. He reposed faith in party top leaders. All party leaders, chief ministers have immense faith in the top leaders."