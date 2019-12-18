Shivamogga: Section 144 in force ahead of Cong protest

Ahead of agitation planned by Congress to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19, the district administration has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC in the district from December 18 midnight to December 21st midnight.

It may be mentioned here that Congress party workers had decided to take out protest rally across the district on December 19 opposing the CAA. Following the imposition of prohibitory orders, Congress party workers are denied to stage agitation. One has to see whether the Congress will go ahead with its proposed agitation or not.

It may be mentioned here that tension had prevailed for a while at Mahatma Gandhi park in the city on December 16 when police had resorted to light caning to prevent the workers of Congress party from entering the park to stage hunger strike in front of the statue of Gandhi opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and(CAB) National Register of Citizens (NRC).

More than 40 agitating workers of Congress party were taken into police custody when they refused to call-off the agitation staged in front of the park opposing the act. Former Congress MLA K B Prasanna Kumar had planned to stage hunger strike in front of the statue of Gandhi inside the park in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. But police refused to grant permission to stage protest inside the park. However, hundreds of workers of Congress party gathered at the park and attempted to enter it. But police did not allow for it. So, they staged a hunger strike in front of the gate and raised slogans against the Centre. They also held placards reading 'Abolish NRC, CAB.'

Police had taken workers of Congress to their custody when they refused to call off the agitation. However, they carried on the agitation. So, police resorted to light caning. But nobody was injured in the incident.