Shivamogga veterinary college in soup over Schedule 1 animal remains

The Veterinary College in Shivamogga has landed in soup after forest department officials seized the remains of Schedule 1 species (of Wildlife Protection Act), including a tiger foetus, from its premises.

The officials said a team of personnel from the forest department inspected the remains and booked a case for possession of parts of animals. "The tiger foetus and leopard skin were among several articles seized. As per the Wild Life Protection Act, keeping such articles, especially schedule 1 species, is against the law. However, prima facie, it seems more of a procedural lapse," an official in the department said.

An officer said a mahajar has been conducted and a report has been sent to the higher-ups. "Most of the jars contained parts of wild animals like livers, pancreas and stomach preserved in formalin solution. The college authorities said the articles were collected legally and have written to the department seeking permission to keep them," an official said.

College Dean N Prakash, however, said all such articles in the college were collected in the presence of forest officials. "The forest authorities take help of professors and expert doctors in our college in both poaching and natural death cases. We have worked with the department for years towards conservation. We have all the necessary documents to explain the possession of the animals. If there are any procedural lapses, I will look into it," he said.

Prakash noted that the animal parts and remains will further help learning and conservation. "It gives insight into such issues, like tumours and other health issues of animals. We will sort this out," he added.

