‘Siddaramaiah was responsible for HDK operating from hotel’

MLA and JD(S) leader Sa Ra Mahesh said, "Leader of Opposition party Siddaramaiah was responsible for former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy operating from a hotel in Bengaluru."

Addressing a media conference here, on Saturday, Mahesh was reacting to Siddaramaiah’s statements during Grama Janadhikar Samavesha of Congress workers of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency here, on Friday.

“As Siddaramaiah did not vacate Kaveri, the official residence of the CM, Kumaraswamy had to take resort in a hotel. Was not Kumaraswamy coming to Vidhana Soudha? As his house was far away, at JP Nagar, he used to relax in a hotel. Is it a sin?,” Mahesh asked.

Commenting on the statements of Siddaramaiah on his defeat in Chamundeshwari, Mahesh said that politics is nothing, but a lot of conspiracies. “Did not they conspire against Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil in Mandya Lok Sabha segment? Did not the Congress conspire against Ambedkar, to defeat in elections? Did they not conspire to defeat former prime minister H D Deve Gowda in Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency?" he asked.

“Siddaramaiah did not accept Kumaraswamy as CM whole-heartedly. It is a known fact that Siddaramaiah is always close to H D Revanna, but not Kumaraswamy. The world knows that Siddaramaiah nurses a grudge against Deve Gowda's family. Even though Kumaraswamy was the CM, Siddaramaiah’s supporters claimed that the latter was CM, on multiple occasions. Under such circumstances, how could a CM function?” Mahesh asked.

To Siddaramaiah’s comment that Kumaraswamy had become inaccessible to ministers and MLAs, Mahesh said, Kumaraswamy is the most accessible person among all the CMs Karnataka had so far.

“We know that Siddaramaiah has created the record of presenting the highest number of state budgets. But, it is a fact that he is the CM, who borrowed the highest amount of loans. Siddaramaiah is a senior politician, but his use of singular for others reduces his stature. He should not set a bad example for junior politicians,” Mahesh said.