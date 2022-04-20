Six killed in mishap near Hunsur

Six people were killed on the spot when the four-wheeler they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree, near Hunsur, on Wednesday.
The deceased have been identified as Anil, Santosh, Vinuth, Rajesh, Dayanand and Babu. There were nine passengers in the vehicle, all of them are said to be from Pollibetta, Kodagu district.
They were returning after attending a wedding in Mysuru, when the mishap occurred near Kallahalli. The other three have been seriously injured and they have been admitted to the government hospital in Hunsur.
