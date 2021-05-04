SKDRDP training centres converted to covid care centres

Keeping in mind the rise in Covid-19 cases, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade has directed the conversion of training centres of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) into covid care centres.

Executive Director Dr L H Manjunath said as per the directions of Heggade, Janajagruthi Madhyamukta Samshodhana Kendra in Ujire, Human Resource Training Centre in Mysuru and Jnanavikasa Training Centre in Dharwad have been converted to Covid care centres for isolating the infected persons.

In the first phase, arrangements have been made for 175 patients in three centres. In case of necessity, arrangements will be made for 800 patients in the days to come, said Dr Manjunath.

Each centre needs medicines to treat the infected, lodging and food facilities. Arrangements have also been made to ferry the patients to the hospital in case of any emergency. Each centre will have two nurses.

Further, he said if demands raise, then a centre in Belthangady and Udupi too will be converted as covid care centres.

Counselling

Further, on the direction of Hemavathi Heggade, Gelathi Family Counselling centre will start counselling the Covid victims. Last year with the help of the health department, Covid patients received counselling via phone. The counselling helps in instilling confidence and also to understand the health conditions of the patients who are in home isolation.

Vehicles

The SKDRDP has arranged free vehicles to ferry Covid patients in all taluks in the state. It is not an ambulance only a passenger vehicle, said Dr L H Manjunath.

Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade had ordered for the arrangement of 350 vehicles across the state with two vehicles for a taluk. The vehicles have already been arranged. Those who are in need of it can contact the project officer of the taluks.

Further, the SHG activities have been suspended till May 15, in the backdrop of the rise in covid cases. All the activities of collecting money, paying the loan of the SHGs will remain suspended till May 15.