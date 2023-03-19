Snapped power cable kills mother, her two sons in Karnataka's Chincholi

A mother and her two sons died as they came in contact with a live electric cable in the Dhanagar Galli of Karnataka's Chincholi town on Sunday morning. The overhead power cable had snapped and had fallen on the ground due to heavy wind.

The deceased are identified as Jharanamma Ambanna Basagond (45), Mahesh Ambanna Basagond (20), and Suresh Ambanna Basagond (18).

The incident occurred when they tried to protect the crops outside their home by covering it with a tarpaulin sheet during the rains.

The dead bodies of all deceased persons are shifted to Chandapur taluk hospital to carry out post-mortem. A case is registered at Chincholli police station.

Several parts of Kalaburagi district received heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning on Saturday night. Several crops including jowar, grapes have been damaged in the showers.