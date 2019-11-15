Spiritual organisations must unite, says Kamlesh Patel

President of Ramachandra Mission, Hyderabad, Kamlesh D Patel (Daaji), on Friday, said that spiritual organisations must be united with love and share knowledge without bias.

He was addressing the gathering during the inaugural ceremony of the international conference on ‘Yoga for Heart Care’, organised by Union Ministry of Ayush, at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), here.

He said that all spiritual organisations must be united for the health of the nation. Highlighting the example of terrorist organisations, he said, “Terrorist organisations across the world spread their knowledge to other groups without any bias or without expecting money. The unity must be like this.”

Patel said, "Today's humanity faces an epidemic of chronic health issues, both physical and mental. Yogic practices can help to manage these maladies, providing both preventative and remedial methods. Different types of physical and mental diseases are simply and clearly defined in Patanjali's Yoga Sutras. They include addiction, delusion and confusion, depression, anxiety, physical illness pain, breathing irregularities, and sleep problems among others.".

“Patanjali gives an understanding of how our lifestyle leads to mental modifications, which in turn leads to physical and mental ailments. But, modern-day yoga gives the solution to address these issues and to manage our health in a better way," he said.

Patel said, “Raja Yoga practices of Heartfulness Meditation help to remain anchored to the centre of balance, calm, joy and wisdom in day-to-day life. Instead of an entropy pulling us towards 'dis-ease', we master the art of resting in the peaceful state of stillness at the centre of the heart. Once we truly understand the role of the heart, the midpoint of the human system, we can integrate physical, mental and spiritual well-being in evolving consciousness."

Vice-chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana, Bengaluru, H R Nagendra said that as civilisation and technologies developed, the number of people with diabetes has increased. "The rate of diabetes cases in rural areas have reached 10% from five percent and the rate is between 12 and 22% in urban areas. Yoga helps in maintaining good health and also solves many issues in terms of health," he said.

Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, MP Pratap Simha, and Secretary for Ministry of Ayush Rajesh Kotecha were present.