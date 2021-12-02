Student tests positive for Covid, Hubballi school shut till Dec 4

A class 9 student of a school at Adarsh Nagar in Hubballi has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the management to declare a holiday for the school till December 4.

After the boy’s RT-PCR test report came, holiday was declared for the school, while swabs of 36 staff of Dr G V Joshi Rotary English Medium High School were drawn for testing on Wednesday. Samples of 50 students of the section, in which the boy is studying and their parents will be collected on Thursday.

“The boy’s sister is an MBBS student at SDM Medical College in Dharwad, and she had turned positive, due to which her primary contacts were also tested. He had come to the school on Monday, and he is asymptomatic,” said Block Education Officer Shrishail Karikatti.

Meanwhile, Tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal also visited the school and supervised the sanitisation of classrooms. School management has been asked to give a report about total vaccine coverage of all the staff of the school, and to ensure that all get both doses of the vaccine, he added.

Mundgod school closed

A government higher primary school at Mainalli in Mundgod taluk of Uttara Kannada has been closed for two days after two brothers, studying in class 3 and 4, contracted Covid-19 on Wednesday.

All students and the staff of the school have been subjected to Covid-19 tests. The brothers are said to have contracted the virus from their father, who tested positive for the virus on Nov 25.

An anganwadi and a government Urdu school in the vicinity have also been closed for two days as midday meal was supplied there from the government higher primary school.

