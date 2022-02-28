Students wearing hijabs not allowed to appear for practical exam in Udupi

Three PU students wearing headscarves were not allowed to appear for the final practical exam at Government PU College in Udupi on Monday.

Tweeting the same, Almas, one of the student said, "Today was our final practical exam! We had completed our record books and went in great hopes to attend the practical exam. It was so disheartening when our principal threatened us saying, 'You have 5 mins to leave, if you don't leave, I'll file a police complaint'."

Further, she tweeted, “Right now we should have been in our labs attending the practicals not compelled to leave. The hopes I had from college and my dreams are getting shattered due to the hatred sowed against hijab.”

It may be recalled that the agitating students at the Government PU College in Udupi had appealed to the government to postpone PU practical examinations until the Karnataka High Court announced its final judgement.

The students had recently met the deputy director of the PU Education Department and had submitted a memorandum urging the government to postpone the practical examinations of PU.

