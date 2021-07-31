Surjewala holds Cong party workers' meeting in Mysuru

Surjewala holds Congress party workers' meeting in Mysuru

He will address the workers and the leaders of five districts — Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 31 2021, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 14:10 ist
Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala reached Mysuru to chair a party workers' meeting on Saturday.

The party workers and the leaders welcomed Surjewala. He will address the workers and the leaders of five districts — Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan.

He was accompanied by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and others.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Mysuru
Congress
Randeep Singh Surjewala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian

Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue

DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

 