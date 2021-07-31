Surjewala holds Congress party workers' meeting in Mysuru

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala reached Mysuru to chair a party workers' meeting on Saturday.
The party workers and the leaders welcomed Surjewala. He will address the workers and the leaders of five districts — Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan.
He was accompanied by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and others.
