Surjewala holds Congress party workers' meeting in Mysuru

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala reached Mysuru to chair a party workers' meeting on Saturday.

The party workers and the leaders welcomed Surjewala. He will address the workers and the leaders of five districts — Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan.

He was accompanied by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and others.