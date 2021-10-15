Tableaux, folk troupes add glitter to simple Dasara procession in Mysuru

Mysuru Dasara 2021 concluded with the Jamboo Savari on the premises of Mysuru Palace on Friday. Though the number of tableaux and cultural troupes was limited, they added glitter to the procession that was completed in around 20 minutes.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered puja to 'Nandi Dhwaja' near Kote Anjaneya Swami temple and unfolded Vijayadashami celebrations for the year 2021.

With the threat of a Covid third wave, the authorities decided for simple Dasara and limited Jamboo Savari for only 500 people within the Palace premises. But, thousands of people were present on the premises during the procession.

The number of tableaux was limited to six this year. The first tableau by the Dasara sub-committee highlighted the platinum jubilee of Indian Independence 1947-2021. The freedom struggle and pictures of freedom fighters were recreated on the tableau.

The next tableau was by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), highlighting its ambitious multi-storeyed housing complex projects at Jayanagar, Dattagalli and other parts of Mysuru.

The Health and Family Welfare department tableau was about the Covid pandemic and replicas of health personnel creating awareness on Covid vaccination.

The next tableau was to create awareness on environmental conservation. This was followed by the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture that stressed on comprehensive farming and its projects - Vidyasiri, Jenu Krishi and others.

The last tableau was the most popular 'Anebandi' carrying the police band performing traditional and western musical instruments.

Around 400 folk artists performed various folk arts during the procession. Veeragase, Nadaswaram, Saxophone, Kamsale, Dollu kunitha, Nagari, Puja kunitha, Chilipili gombe, Kombu kahale, Garudi gombe, Chende vadan and Yakshagana were a visual treat for the thousands of people gathered at the Mysuru Palace and also lakhs of people watching the Jamboo Savari on television and on social media platforms.

