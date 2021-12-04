Take money from Congress but vote for BJP: MLC

Take money from Congress but vote for BJP in legislative council: MLC

BJP had lost the polls twice in the legislative council polls due to invalid votes

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Dec 04 2021, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 20:51 ist
N Ravi Kumar. Credit: DH file photo

MLC N Ravi Kumar stirred a controversy at election campaign meeting at Aanugodu village in the taluk on Saturday by asking voters to take money from Congress but cast their votes to BJP in the legislative council polls slated to be held on December 10.

He was campaigning for BJP nominee from Chitradurga-Davangere local authorities constituency K S Naveen. He said Congress workers will try to lure voters with money. "You take it from them. But vote for BJP in the polls."

He also asked them to cast their votes carefully to ensure that they won't become invalid. BJP had lost the polls twice in the polls due to invalid votes. "So, this time, they just have to write one in numeric form in front of BJP nominee K S Naveen on the ballot paper and don't think of giving second preference votes as you have to elect one representative and not two."

