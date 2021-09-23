Temple Authority sells 80 tonnes of additional rice

Around 69,637 kg rice has been cleared and 10,363 kg is yet to be shifted

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 23 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 00:25 ist
Rice being shifted to a lorry at MM Hill. Credit: DH Photo

Male Mahadeshwara Temple Development Authority has sold 80 tonnes of additional rice that was kept for mass feeding of devotees, through an e-tender process.

Thousands of people visit MM Hill every day. As Dasoha was not conducted since several months due to Covid-19, the Authority decided to sell additional rice in stock to generate funds. The process was done via e-tender and a kg of rice was sold at Rs 19.60.

By selling 80 tonnes, the Authority has earned Rs 15.68 lakh, which has been deposited under the Dasoha account, according to Authority secretary Jayavibhava Swamy, in a press release.

As it is not possible to store rice for long, it was decided to sell the crop. Around 69,637 kg rice has been cleared and 10,363 kg is yet to be shifted.

Male Mahadeshwara Temple
rice
Mysuru

