Thousands throng Maha Rathotsava in Nanjangud

The 'Pancha Maha Rathotsava', popularly known as 'Nanjangud Doddajatre' of Srikanteshwara Temple, was celebrated with religious fervour at Nanjangud in Mysuru district on Wednesday morning.

A large number of people thronged the temple town to be a part of the festival which is being held after two years. The festival was suspended for the last two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The idols were placed in the 100-ft tall 'Gauthama ratha' and other chariots during the auspicious 'Makara lagna', between 3.30 and 4.30 am, and special pujas were performed. The chariots were taken out in a procession at 5.15 am and returned to its place at 7.45 am.

Watch latest videos by DH here: