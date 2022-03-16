Thousands throng Maha Rathotsava in Nanjangud

The festival was suspended for the last two years due to Covid-19 restrictions

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Nanjangud,
  • Mar 16 2022, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 14:56 ist
Photo credit: Stringer photo

The 'Pancha Maha Rathotsava', popularly known as 'Nanjangud Doddajatre' of Srikanteshwara Temple, was celebrated with religious fervour at Nanjangud in Mysuru district on Wednesday morning.

A large number of people thronged the temple town to be a part of the festival which is being held after two years. The festival was suspended for the last two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The idols were placed in the 100-ft tall 'Gauthama ratha' and other chariots during the auspicious 'Makara lagna', between 3.30 and 4.30 am, and special pujas were performed. The chariots were taken out in a procession at 5.15 am and returned to its place at 7.45 am.

Nanjangud
Karnataka

