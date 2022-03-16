Thousands throng Maha Rathotsava in Nanjangud

The 'Pancha Maha Rathotsava', popularly known as 'Nanjangud Doddajatre' of Srikanteshwara Temple, was celebrated with religious fervour at Nanjangud in Mysuru district on Wednesday morning.
A large number of people thronged the temple town to be a part of the festival which is being held after two years. The festival was suspended for the last two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The idols were placed in the 100-ft tall 'Gauthama ratha' and other chariots during the auspicious 'Makara lagna', between 3.30 and 4.30 am, and special pujas were performed. The chariots were taken out in a procession at 5.15 am and returned to its place at 7.45 am.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
V S Gaitonde top draw at Sotheby's art auction in NYC
'Omicron linked to common respiratory illness in kids'
Pakistani truck artist gives new flair to kicks
Kareena Kapoor Khan to make digital debut with Netflix
DH Toon | Focus on studies, until...
Vadas, pakodas to cost more as edible oil prices rise
How tree-planting could help or harm the planet
16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools
The four questions that decided hijab row verdict