Three arrested for burning Kannada flag near Khanapur

Nandgad police in Khanapur taluk arrested three persons accused of burning a Kannada flag hoisted in the premises of Halashi Gram Panchayat.

The flag had been burnt on Sunday night and the incident had come to fore on Monday. The Incident has triggered linguistic tensions in the village.

Also Read | Karnataka Minister calls for shooting miscreants who vandalised Rayanna's statue

A case was registered under Sections 153A, 295, 427, 120B of the IPC and Public Disfigurement Act.

Accused were identified as Sanju Omanna Gurav, Ganesh Krishnaji Pednekar and Sachin Omanna Gurav.

An investigation is under way.

Check out latest DH videos here