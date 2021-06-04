Three of family charred to death as car catches fire

Three members of a family from Bengaluru were charred to death while two others sustained serious injuries, as their car rolled into a ditch and caught fire, near Halagur, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Friday morning.

The deceased are Sheik Faisal (44), his daughter Suhana (12) and son Sheikh Aihil (6). Faisal’s wife Mehak, 33, and another daughter Mahaira, 11, have sustained serious injuries. They were shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to the officials, the car hit a roadside stone and rolled into a ditch and caught fire.

The victims are residents of KG Halli in Bengaluru. They had been to a friend’s farmhouse near Kollegal and were returning, when the mishap occurred.

Faisal, a civil contractor, was driving the car, when the mishap occurred. The police said that he lost control over the car near the petrol bunk in Halagur town, when the vehicle hit a roadside stone and rolled into the ditch. It caught fire instantly and three of them were charred to death. Locals rushed and rescued the other two in the car.