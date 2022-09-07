Three people died of electrocution in Chikkamagaluru

Three people died of electrocution in Chikkamagaluru

The incident happened when they were returning after immersion of the Ganesha idol

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Sep 07 2022, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 09:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three people died of electrocution after the tractor in which they were travelling came in contact with the live wire at B Hosahalli in Banakal, Chikkamagaluru district. The deceased are Raju,47, Rachana, 35 and Parvathi,26.

The tractor was used for carrying Ganesha idol in a procession on Tuesday night. The incident happened when they were returning after immersion of the Ganesha idol. The 'mantapa' on top of the tractor came in contact with the live wire. As a result, six persons were electrocuted. Though villagers rushed them to MGM hospital in Mudigere, three lost their lives. Three people have been shifted to hospital Hassan for advanced treatment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

electrocution
Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

 