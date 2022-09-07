Three people died of electrocution in Chikkamagaluru

Three people died of electrocution after the tractor in which they were travelling came in contact with the live wire at B Hosahalli in Banakal, Chikkamagaluru district. The deceased are Raju,47, Rachana, 35 and Parvathi,26.

The tractor was used for carrying Ganesha idol in a procession on Tuesday night. The incident happened when they were returning after immersion of the Ganesha idol. The 'mantapa' on top of the tractor came in contact with the live wire. As a result, six persons were electrocuted. Though villagers rushed them to MGM hospital in Mudigere, three lost their lives. Three people have been shifted to hospital Hassan for advanced treatment.